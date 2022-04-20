BJP Zeroing In On RS Candidates

Lucknow: With possibility of ruling BJP fielding Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely and some other top leaders from Uttar Pradesh for Rajya Sabha, the party is holding meetings to select candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

The notification for the elections to 10 seats of Rajya Sabha from the state would be issued on Monday and the elections, if required, will be held on March 23.

For BJP, former state president Lakshmi Kant Bajpai, who lost the 2017 state assembly election from Meerut is a strong contender for the Rajya Sabha seat from UP. It would be interesting to watch if BJP repeats fire-brand former Bajrang Dal President Vinay Katiyar, who often makes party leadership uncomfortable with his provocative statements.

However, hectic lobbying has begun in all political parties, including the ruling BJP, soon after announcement of Rajya Sabha polls on ten seats in UP and it will gain momentum after the nominations starts from tomorrow.

Sources in the BJP said here on Sunday that some big names are likely to included in the list of UP Rajya Sabha polls and did not rule out possibility of Mr Jatiely and some others contesting from the state.

March 12 is the last date for filing of the nominations while after scrutiny of papers on the next day, the last date for withdrawals is March 15. Voting would be held on March 23, if required, and the counting of votes would be taken up on the same day.

A total of 10 members of the Rajya Sabha from UP retire on April 2 next. The BJP is all set to be the biggest gainer in elections for Rajya Sabha membership. It will win eight out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh while the Samajwadi Party would get only one.

Opposition unity would be put to test for the tenth seat as neither the BSP nor the Congress have adequate numbers to sail though without the support from other parties. This may pave the way for horse-trading, not uncommon in UP during Rajya Sabha elections, on March 23.

In the last Rajya Sabha polls held in June ,2016, horse-trading was reported when BJP backed Independent Priti Mahapatra fought elections but lost. Priti managed to get 16 votes in her favour from other parties excluding four from the BJP.

With 311 members (325 with allies) in UP Assembly, BJP and allies will be a clear winner on eight seats, seven more than the last time. A candidate will require a minimum of 37 first preference votes to win.

The Samajwadi Party will be the biggest loser as its six party members of Rajya Sabha, including Jaya Bachchan, Kironmoy Nanda, Naresh Agrawal, will retire. The party face tough task ahead in deciding the name of the candidate as it can send only one party leader to the Upper House with 47 MLAs in UP assembly.

On the other hand, BSP Supremo Mayawati has no chance to become a Rajya Sabha member again after her resignation last year.The BSP has only 19 members in the Legislative Assembly.

For the Congress it's impossible to send senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, who is also retiring in April, to the Upper House without seeking support from Samajwadi Party and the BSP. With only seven members in UP Assembly, Congress has no chance to manage a seat without support.

Though the Samajwadi Party and the Congress fought 2017 Assembly polls together, both the parties fell apart after results. Recently, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had called for opposition unity for by-polls on two Lok Sabha seats to take on the BJP but the Congress fielded its candidates and declined the offer and BSP showed no willingness to Mr Yadav's offer.

Rajya Sabha polls for the tenth seat would, however, give yet another opportunity to the SP, BSP and the Congress to unite for fielding a joint candidate to win. For it, they will have 10, 19 and seven votes respectively to enable a joint opposition candidate to win.

Otherwise the tenth seat will see second preferential voting which will give an edge to the BJP to wrest or will pave the way for horse-trading for any candidate throwing in money-bags. Chances are that the BJP with surplus votes may field the ninth candidate also to make room for horse-trading and to cash on opposition disunity, if SP, BSP and Congress failed to come to any understanding. UNI