BJP youth worker's murder sparks tension in Karnataka

Kannada: Tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported following the murder of a Bharatiya Janaat Party Yuva Morcha member.

The Sangh Parivar has called for a bandh in Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk on Wednesday in protest against the murder.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, he was hacked to death, when he was heading home after closing his shop. "He tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow on his head," police said.

Local residents immediately informed the police, which rushed to the spot and took Nettar to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Incidents of stone-pelting at government buses were reported from some places.

A bus plying from Puttur to Mangaluru was damaged in the stone-pelting incident at Bolwar.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased BJP worker was taken in a procession in an ambulance to Nettaru by activists of Sangh organisations.

The last rites of the youth leader will be performed at his native place Nettaru.

Hundreds of young activists belonging to various Hindu organisations have gathered at Bellare shouting slogans "we want justice".

Police had to resort to lathi charge on unruly mob following instances of stone pelting.

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Sunil Kumar, state BJP President Sunil Kumar and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat have reached the spot.

Security has been beefed up across the communally sensitive district following the murder. Police have formed four separate teams to nab the culprits.

The incident has threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to minority community in the same locality recently.

Police have registered a case of murder at Bellare police station and have formed four teams to investigate in different angles and to nab the murderers.

Few people are being questioned at the police station, a senior police official said.

Condemning the killing, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the "heinous act" will be arrested soon and be punished as per law.

"The heinous murder of our party worker Praveen Nettar from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada is condemnable. Those involved in the heinous act will be arrested soon and will be punished as per law," Bommai said in a tweet.

Later speaking to reporters, Bommai said since the incident took place close to Kerala border, Karnataka police is in contact with its counterpart there.

"Superintendent of Police, Mangaluru is in touch with his counterpart in Kasaragod, and DG of the state has spoken to DG Kerala...we will nab them soon, we have taken this seriously," he said.

At the outset it appears to be "pre planned" and there are similarities with other cases, which are being studied in entirety, the CM further said, adding "We will go to the roots."

The incident comes months after a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was murdered in Shivamogga by a gang.

Home Minister Arga Jnanendra said he has spoken to the Chief Minister about the incident and has issued necessary instructions to the police.

A senior ADGP rank official will be going to Mangaluru and will monitor the probe and take necessary actions. Along with nabbing the culprits, efforts are also on to maintain peace and order, he said.

"It is natural that there will be anger about losing a young man, but I request people to maintain peace."—PTI