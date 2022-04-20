BJP Working Committee Hails Yogi For Taking UP On The Path Of Development

Meerut: The Bharatiya Janata Party's working committee has congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government for pulling the state out of the mire of poverty, indecisiveness and lawlessness and taking it to the path of progress where investors are ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh and where people are happy because the law of the land is restored.

The political resolution which was passed on the concluding day of the State Working Committee meeting being held here on Friday also hailed Yogi government for bringing smiles on the faces of farmers by redressing their problems and opening new opportunities for them. "Both the national and state governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath respectively have restored the democratic values which in turn have strengthened people's voice," the resolution said which was released to media.

The resolution was presented in the morning session of the Committee meeting by party's state secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar and was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and others. There were around 142 suggestions from members and after incorporating most of them the resolution was passed by voice vote. The party leaders equivocally hailed Chief Minister Yogi for taking the state to the path of progress. The resolution said that this government ensured medicines for poor, employment for youth, irrigation facilities for the farmers and educational facilities to the students. The resolution was divided into major nine points which includes agriculture, law and order, investment, co-operative, culture etc. The stress of the resolution was on the farmers' issue and how the state government has ensured farmers get good remunerative prices of their produce. It also talked about government's initiative to waive off crop loan and clear cane dues. Another issue it touched was improvement in law and order. It said during previous BSP and Samajwadi Party rule the law and order was the worst. Leaders used to give political patronage to criminals but in BJP regime the criminals are either being sent behind bars or they are leaving the state. The government has given a confidence to the people which has resulted in investors ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

The resolution also talked about the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and infrastructural development in the state in form of construction of Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway. Prime Minister has laid the foundation of Purvanchal Expressway and it will change the face of eastern Uttar Pradesh within no time. In concluded that the state has marched to the path of progress as per the aspirations of the people and Deen Dayal Upadhyay and next year the the party will ensure victory of Narendra Modi so that he can be sworn in as next prime Minister. UNI