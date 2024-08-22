BJP workers stage protest against Kolkata rape-murder

Detained by police, the protest highlighted the growing demand for justice. Meanwhile, the CBI seeks a polygraph test for key hospital personnel to verify their statements.

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday staged a protest against the rape and murder of the PG-trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

BJP leaders, including LoP Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Agnimitra Paul, and workers stage a protest outside the premises of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, however, they were later detained by the Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday approached Kolkata High Court for permission to conduct a polygraph test on RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and four doctors after finding discrepancies in their statements during the investigation.

A senior CBI official informed that they have approached the court for permission and after getting the permission, the polygraph test will be conducted.

"We will corroborate their statements with the result of the polygraph test to verify their statement given to the agency," the official added.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/doctors-of-aiims-rml-indira-gandhi-hospitals-end-strike-on-supreme-court's-call

The CBI official stated that the polygraph test would help verify their statements and corroborate evidence.

Ghosh was previously questioned about his response to the incident, notification to police and parents, and other aspects.

Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court's appeal, health professionals at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi called off their 11-day-long strike and are back on their duties as of Thursday.

In a statement, the Resident Doctors Association made the announcement and said, "In the interest of the nation and the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off the 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country."

—ANI