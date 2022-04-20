BJP workers detained after unsuccessful bid to hoist Tri-colour in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police on Monday took into preventive custody three BJP local leaders from Kupwara who attempted to hoist National Flag at Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of this summer capital.

On this day in 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of Accession to join Union of India.

A high drama was witnessed this morning when a group of BJP local leaders from Kupwara suddenly emerged with tri-colour in the civil lines, where all shops and business establishments were closed.Raising slogans " Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Kupwara unit of BJP Zindabad", they were moving towards clock tower when police personnel deployed there swung into action. One of them was heard shouting, 'We will hoist Tri-colour in the entire Kashmir valley'.

Police pounced upon the BJP workers and stopped them from hoisting the flag and later put them into a private vehicle.

They identified themselves as Mir Basharat, BJP spokesman for Kupwara district, Mir Ishfaq and Akhtar Khan. However, before police detained them, the Mir told a group of reporters that they wanted to send a clear message to Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and other members of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration that only tri-colour will be hoisted in the Kashmir valley.

He said on this day the Maharaja had signed the accession with India.

