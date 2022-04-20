BJP Withdraws Expulsion Of Dayashankar Singh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP today withdrew the expulsion of controversial party leader Dayashankar Singh after the party's landslide victory in the state Assembly elections. The former UP BJP Vice-President Singh was expelled in July last, on charge of making derogatory remarks against BSP president Mayawati during a public function. UP BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya withdrew the expulsion of Mr Singh today, said party's Spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava here. Mr Singh's wife Swati, President of BJP Mahila Morcha, has won the Assembly polls from Sarojni Nagar seat in Lucknow district. Mr Singh was expelled immediately, after Ms Mayawati made a hue and cry over the remarks of the leader and later, he was arrested from Bihar after an FIR was registered against him. Mr Singh was criticised for drawing parallels between Ms Mayawati and a sex worker while accusing the former chief minister of selling party tickets ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls. Mr Singh's comment caused a huge furore inside and outside Parliament, forcing the BJP to expel their party leader for six years. Later, Ms Swati, who was non -political at that time, took an offensive role to counter Ms Mayawati after BSP leaders staged protest, demanding to hand over the family members of Dayashankar. UNI