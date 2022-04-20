BJP Wins Five Assembly Seats In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday won all the five assembly constituencies of Ghaziabad district with thumping majorities as part of its landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh.

In Loni assembly constituency, its candidate Nand Kishore Gurjar defeated Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Zakir Ali by 42,809 votes. Gurjar obtained 1,13058 votes while Ali could get only 70,249. Madan Bhaiya of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) stood third with 42,518 votes. In Murad Nagar, Ajit Pal Tyagi beat Sudan Rawat of the BSP, by a margin of 89,401 votes. Tyagi got 1,40,251 votes while Rawat got 50,850 votes. Surendra Prakash Goel of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance was third with 49,808 votes.

In Sahibabad which was originally to be contested by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh, Sunil Sharma defeated Amar Pal Sharma of the alliance by 1,50,543 votes, getting 2,62,483 votes while his opponent got 1,11,940. Jalalludin of BSP was third with 41,505 votes.

In Ghaziabad Sadar assembly seat, Atul Garg of BJP defeated Suresh Bansal of the BSP by the margin of 70,489 votes. Garg received 1,24,024 votes while Bansal got 53,540 votes. K.K. Sharma of the Congress-SP alliance stood third by getting 39,597 votes.

In Modi Nagar assembly seat, Manju Sivach (1,08,431) defeated her nearest rival Wahab Chaudhary of BSP (41,975) with the margin of 66,456 votes. Ram Asrey Sharma of the Congress-SP alliance was third with 32,457 votes.