BJP Wins All Lucknow Seats, Aparna Yadav Loses

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday won all five seats in the state capital, including Lucknow Cantonment where its candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi defeated Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav by over 30,000 votes.

Joshi, who was Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, joined the BJP last year. She got 95,402 votes.

Aparna, who is married to Samajwadi Party (SP) mentor Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav, got only 61,606 votes.

BJP's Brijesh Pathak won Lucknow Central by over 5,000 votes. He defeated Ravidas Mehrotra who was a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government. Despite an alliance between the Congress and the SP, Congress's Maroof Khan also contested from here.

Lucknow North was won by Neeraj Bora who polled 1,09,315 votes against SP's young candidate Abhishek Mishra who got only 82,039 votes. Mishra was also a minister in the outgoing SP government and was a close aide of state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow (West) seat was won by BJP's Suresh Kumar Srivastava who polled 83,119 votes against SP's Mohd Rehan who got 74,633 votes. BJP's Ashutosh Tandon, son of former Lucknow MP Lalji Tandon, won from Lucknow East. He got 1,35,167 votes. Lucknow is represented by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha.