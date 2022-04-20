BJP Wins 9 Out Of 12 Panchayat Adhyaksha Posts In U'khand

Dehradun: The BJP has won nine out of the 12 zila panchayat adhyaksha posts in Uttarakhand.

BJP supported candidates won in Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri. Four of them, all women, were elected unopposed, the state election commission said here. The posts in Almora, Uttarkashi and Chamoli went to opposition Congress. 'We thank the voters for expressing their faith once again in the party and assure meeting their expectations,' state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said in a statement. The BJP's win in Panchayat elections will speed up development activities in the state and fulfil people's expectations, he said. PTI



