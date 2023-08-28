    Menu
    BJP will win Rajasthan polls due later this year: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

    Nidhi Khurana
    August28/ 2023
    Jaipur: On Monday, Arjun Ram Meghwal, a minister in the federal government, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would establish a government in Rajasthan following the state's upcoming assembly elections.

    He claimed that the state's populace was prepared to overthrow the Congress administration.

    After the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will likely establish the state government. Meghwal, speaking following a resolution letter committee meeting for the BJP, stated that the party would be addressing "major issues" in the letter.—Inputs from Agencies

