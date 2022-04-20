BJP Will Win Both Amethi And Rae Bareli: J P Nadda

Azamgarh: Union minister and in-charge of BJP affairs in Uttar Pradesh JP Nadda Monday exuded confidence that his party will win the Congress bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a Tsunami in favour of the BJP and the entire country is standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way people are enthusiastically voting indicates that the BJP will win more than 74 seats from the state."

He went on to say, "The BJP is ahead on all the 13 seats, where polling was held Monday. The party will definitely win Amethi and Rae Bareli this time. Apart from this, the BJP will also bag the Azamgarh seat in this election."

Amethi and Rae Bareli have traditionally voted for the Congress party. The two constituencies will go to polls on May 6. In the current Lok Sabha, Amethi is represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Rae Bareli by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Azamgarh had elected SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014, and this time SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray from the seat.