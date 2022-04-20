BJP Will Win 75 Seats From UP In LS: Yogi

Lucknow: Increasing the target for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that BJP will be winning 75 seats out of the 80 in the state and will win both the Rae Bareli and Amethi seats this time.

"We are certainly going to win 75 seats in this elections, which will be held on its schedule. But BJP will give surprises in Rae Bareli and Amethi, which will be the addition in the party's kitty this time," he said.

The UP CM has increased the target to 75 seats, one more than what BJP president Amit Shah said during his recent visit to the state in Mirazapur, Varanasi and Agra.

In an informal chat with media persons here on Tuesday evening, Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP will retain the power with its pro-people schemes and projects.

"People are already appreciating the move of the UP as well as the central governments and people have started receiving the benefits," he said with adding that people of the state know well about the vested plan of the opposition and they will give them a benefiting reply in the elections.

Disclosing that the government is in no hurry to go for the expansion of the state ministry as the present moment." The expansion would be held as and when required," he commented.

Talking about his record of visiting all the 75 districts of the state in just 16 months time, the CM said that during his visit to districts, he had got first hand information about the development works in the region.

" Of the total 75 districts, there are at least eight, which is required to get more attention. Of these backward districts four are on the Indo-Nepal border-- Balrampur, Bahraich, Shravasti and Sidharthnagar while the other four are on the other end which are Chandauli, Sonebhadra, Fatehpur and Mirzapur," he added.

The CM claimed that the schemes for the welfare of the people have been accelerated after BJP came to power in March 2017 as the previous government had put spanner on all the centrally sponsored schemes.

"We have constructed over one crore toilets along with 8 lakh rural Pradhanmantri Awas and around 4 lakh urban Pradhanmantri Awas during the past 16 month of the government. Besides UP has also created a sort of record in giving Ujjwala and Saubhagya schemes," he said. UNI