BJP Will Secure 74 Lok Sabha Seats In UP: Brijesh Pathak

Rai Bareli: While asserting development as party's electoral plank in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure at least 74 out of the total 80 seats in the state.

Addressing the media after honouring former soldiers in the district Panchayat auditorium, Mr Pathak said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had 'always practised' the politics on religious and caste lines.

The leader said that these parties never gave importance to development, whereas the wheels of development under the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi were marching ahead.

Expressing confidence, he said that the BJP which implemented welfare schemes for farmers, poor people, youngsters, labourers and people hailing from all sections of the society in a transparent manner, will win at least 74 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and Mr Narendra Modi will assume the post of the country's Prime Minister for a second consecutive term. On Ayodhya's Ram temple issue, he said the matter related to religious faith is pending in the Supreme Court which is why the government was hesitant in making any law in this regard. He expressed hope that the apex court will soon deliver its verdict on this sensitive issue.UNI