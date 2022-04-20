BJP Will Reduce To Pre-2014 Position In UP After LS Polls: Nanda

Lucknow: A day after Mayawati claimed that Rajya Sabha defeat of BSP candidate will not affect the alliance between SP and BSP, the Samajwadi Party national vice-president Kironmoy Nanda said that BJP will be reduced to pre-2014 position in Uttar Pradesh once BSP and SP contest election together.

"It is a matter of time when the bubble of BJP will burst in Uttar Pradesh. The next general election would be the requiem for the party in UP. The BSP and SP have decided to go together and this alliance will reach a definite conclusion," Nanda said on telephone from Kolkata.

He said the response the alliance is getting from across the political spectrum is overwhelming. This alliance is given a new hope of stitching an anti-BJP alliance in the country. "BJP will be reduced to non-entity in UP," he said.

"We need to take care of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and if we succeed in this everything will fall at place with in no time. In UP we are heading towards a powerful alliance while in Bihar Laluji's party is already on a strong footing," Nanda said who met RJD leader in Ranchi on Saturday evening.

Predicting a sure-shot defeat of BJP in 2019 elections he said indicator of anti-BJP sentiment is building among people is evident the way party has lost almost all the Parliamentary bye-elections it had contested in the recent past across India.

"The defeat of BJP is Gorakhpur and Phulpur is no small victory for BSP-SP alliance. Importance of the victory can be gauged from the fact that one of the seats belonged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which is also considered bastion of the BJP, while the other belonged to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. If CM and his deputy failed to retain their seats one can understand what will happen with the other 71 MPs," the SP leader said.

The BJP and its allies had won 73 out of 80 seats in 2014 elections in UP. The Congress won Amethi and Rae Bareli while SP had won five seats. After bye-poll results SP's tally has gone up to seven.

Nanda admitted that nitty-gritty of the alliance has to be worked out but said that in 2019 elections BSP and SP will share seats among themselves while Congress will be allowed to contest where it is powerful. He even said that SP is ready for an early election because there is a possibility that Narendra Modi might go for an early election probably in the end of 2018. What made SP leaders confident about the alliance was the statement of Mayawati when categorically claimed that alliance between SP and BSP will continue. Mayawati's statement has bellied the prediction of political pundits who had prognosticated that if BSP's candidate fails to win the Rajya Sabha seat it would be the requiem for the alliance. Instead, indications are it will go stronger. In the victory the alliance became strong and the defeat made it stronger. UNI