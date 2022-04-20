BJP Will Not Come Back To Power In 2022: Harish Rawat On Uttarakhand Political Crisis

Haridwar: While speaking to media in Haridwar on March 09, the former Uttarakhand chief minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat spoke on the current political crisis in the state. Rawat said, "I can see a change in power happening. Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present government in the state could not do much. No matter who they bring now they will not come back to power in 2022," he added. —ANI