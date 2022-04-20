BJP will loot farmers, take their land, alleges Mamata

Purba Bardhaman: Amid the farmers' protest along Delhi borders against the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land.

While addressing a public rally in Purba Bardhaman's Kalna, she said, "They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them."

"When (BJP) they come to take your crops, say you (farmers) will not give them. Say you will reap the crops and eat food prepared from them too," the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee claimed that in West Bengal TMC government gave cheques to farmers and procured grains from them, adding that they will continue to buy grains.

Thousands of farmers are on protest for over two months, demanding that the government scrap its pro-reform farm laws approved by Parliament in September.



The government had several times stated that the farmers' movement is based on misinformation that land will be snatched, and corporates will take over agriculture and the MSP will be discontinued.

So far, 11 rounds of talks have made no conclusion between farmers and representatives of the Central government.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year. (ANI)