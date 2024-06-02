BJP will keep working with greater vigour for Arunachal's growth: PM Modi

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a decisive victory in the state's assembly elections.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party again and said the party will keep working with even "greater vigour" for the state's growth.

The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, the Election Commission officials said.

"I would like to appreciate the hardwork of the exceptional BJP4Arunachal Karyakartas through the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister further said that the people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development.

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to the politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state's growth," he added.

The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in Arunachal. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.

The majority mark in the Arunachal Assembly is 31.

National People's Party (NPEP) has won five seats. The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) is won two seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats and Congress won one seat. The independent candidates won three seats.

Independent candidates Wanglam Sawin, Laisam Simai and Tenzin Nyima Glow won from the Khonsa, Nampong and Thrizino-Buragaon seats.

People were seen celebrating outside the BJP office in Itanagar after it looked to retain power in the state.

In a post on X, CM Khandu said, "Extending heartiest congratulations to Tesam Pongte on winning from 53 Changlang North seat. Your victory is a testament to your hard work and commitment to serve the people."

Arunachal CM also extended wishes to Hamjong Tangha on winning from 52 Changlang South constituency.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.

—ANI