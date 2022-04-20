BJP will keep fighting for democratic rights of people of Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Namkhana (WB): The BJP will fight till the democratic rights of the people of Bengal are restored, the party''s state president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Sagar and Namkhana in the South 24 Parganas district, he claimed the state government is being run by a family and it cannot go on like that.

A government should be for the common people and by the people, Ghosh said.

"We will bring in a change in the state," he added.

He also targetted the West Bengal government over alleged political killings in the state, asserting that the administration was doing nothing.

He urged the police to work unbiasedly and not to harass BJP workers. PTI