BJP Will Face Defeat In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Due To Their Wrong Policies: Subhashini Ali

Lucknow: Stating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face defeat in coming Lok Sabha elections due to their 'wrong policies', Polit Bureau Member of Communist Party of India, (Marxist) Subhashini Ali on Tuesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government failed at every level.

Ms Ali said that recants reports shows that crime was increased by 86 per cent and there was increment of 71 per cent in atrocities on women. She alleged that Yogi Government was failed to deliver at every front and public will vote out them in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "Atrocities on Dalit and women were increased during past one year of Yogi regime" she underlined before media here on Tuesday.

"We will hold protest and demonstrations in districts across the country with special focus on district of Uttar Pradesh as law and order situation is deteriorating day-by-day in state" she said. We will initiate 'jail bharo' movement from August 9 across the country, she added. "Crorers were spent for cleaning Ganga but situation remains grim" she said adding that "Ganga is draining in Kanpur and nearby cities and situation will be more painful as water will be diverted for Kumbh. We will raise the issues of farmers and dalits across the country, she pointed out. Speaking about encounters in UP she said that questions were raised on encounters executed by UP police and Apex court has sought details of the same. She said that most of slain people belonged to weaker sections of society and some of them were not charged with serious sections of IPC.

Public is distressed due to incompetent BJP governments and they will vote them out, she said. In UP slaughter houses were closed but government has alternate plan for public, she added. "Now BJP has ordered to close the tanneries of Kanpur for four months for Kumbh. The labourers and workers will be affected with this decision" she said. UNI