BJP will again come to power in HP in 2022 as Cong on verge of extinction: CM

Shimla: The Congress is on the verge of extinction in the entire country, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday and asserted that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the state after the 2022 Assembly election.

Talking to reporters on the eve of his government's third anniversary, Thakur listed various achievements of the BJP dispensation.

The chief minister, accompanied by state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, said his government carried out balanced growth in all 68 Assembly constituencies in the state irrespective of political affiliation of their MLAs.

Thakur said he had recently either inaugurated or laid foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 400 crore in the Haroli Assembly constituency (represented by leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri), Rs 100 crore in Shimla Rural (represented by Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh) and Rs 103 crore in Arki (represented by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh).

Stating that his government has done everything possible to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Thakur said a vaccine for the virus is likely to be available in the state in the last week of January or the first week of February.

A state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the BJP government will be held here on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda will participate in the function virtually from Delhi. —PTI