BJP Will Act As Bridge Between People And The Govt: Pandey

Lucknow: The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey today said that the party will act as a bridge between Government and masses conveying people's problems to the government as well as educating them about the achievements of government. " The party's primary responsibility is to ensure people and government is getting required feedback. If people are not happy we need to tell government and at the same time will have to take the message of good work being done by the government to the village level," Mr Pandey said while addressing workers at party office on his first visit as state president here. He said, " people have reposed faith on us. It is our responsibility to ensure that they get justice. This party office came to being in 1980's with meager resources. Senior leaders gave sacrifice to take party where it is today. The workers should not forget those sacrifices. I can say with resolve that what BJP can do, no other party can ever think even." he said. He started his speech with a chant of 'Jai Sri Ram' and the workers joined him in this chant. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya have given me a target. It is a challenge but I assure you that we will win local body elections as well as win between 73 and 80 seats in general elections in UP," he said. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that BJP is the only party where worker is supreme. He is more important than MLA or MP. "AS state president when I made mistake my senior taught me and am sure our new president will also have blessings of senior leaders," he said. He said in 2019 election our target is 60 per vote share and 80 Lok sabha seats. Earlier, the newly appointed BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey was given a rousing welcome by party workers on his first visit to the state capital as party president. Welcome arches were erected all along the road from airport to party office. At around a dozen places workers welcomed him with garlands and bouquets. "I am overwhelmed by this welcome. This was unprecedented and am indebted to the workers who came from different parts of the city and state to receive me," he said. "This reception will give a new energy to work for the welfare of the party and its workers," Pandey said. UNI