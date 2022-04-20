BJP wave in UP, going to form govt with 2/3rd majority: Amit Shah

Azamgarh: BJP National President Amit Shah claimed today that his party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh after securing majority seats in Assembly elections.



Addressing a public gathering here in Nizamabad Assembly area, Mr Shah said its BJP wave in UP and after the results on March 11, BSP and SP will be wiped off and BJP will get clear majority.

After Independence, Congress has looted the country for 60 years, Mr Shah said. Without taking the name of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mr Shah said the Congress gave a dumb PM, adding that in 2014, BJP gave a PM, who is popular in public.

Alleging that both SP and BSP have pushed the state to backwardness, Mr Shah said other states got developed, but UP was lagging behind in the race of development.

Taking a dig on poor law and order situation in UP, he said crime, corruption, murder, rape and land encroachment speaks in UP, while Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav says his development work speaks here.

Urging to vote in favour of BJP, Mr Shah said only BJP can give a corruption-free good governance, assuring that the promises made in their election manifesto would be completed in a short time after formation of the government.

UNI

