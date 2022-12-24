BJP warns Cong MLA on legal action over MP govt's social event expenses

Bhopal (The Hawk): A debate over a "no-confidence" motion submitted by the opposition Congress against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government resulted in the adjournment sine die of the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Congress introduced the vote of no confidence while charging the Shivraj administration with spending more than Rs 9 crore of taxpayer money between 2014 and 2018 on social, cultural, and religious events, including an RSS brainstorming session in 2016. Narottam Mishra, the state's home minister, vigorously refuted the accusations and even threatened Jeetu Patwari, a former minister and Congress member, with legal action for telling a "half truth."

On Friday, a prominent BJP figure, Mishra, who serves as the state Assembly's minister for parliamentary affairs, backed the Shivraj administration and retaliated against Patwari by charging that the latter had given the House "false information."

"He (Patwari) placed the "half truth" concerning breakfast and food in the BJP office, which is contained in Appendix-A. (of the detailed reported presented in the House). We will report him to the Question Reference Committee and demand that something be done about him. The House has been duped by Jeetu "Added Mishra.

Patwari, a Congress lawmaker from the Indore district's Rau constituency, asserted on Thursday that public funds were also used in 2016 for events sponsored by the RSS in addition to social gatherings. "In these programmes, the state government provided a variety of meals priced between Rs. 550 and Rs. 2,000 each plate. For Rs 400, one cup of tea was purchased "According to Patwari,

