BJP Wants To Muzzle Farmers' Voice: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Ahilesh Yadav here alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suppressed the voice of farmers in Unnao and ignored their plights.

Mr Yadav here on Saturday said BJP never hesitates in crushing farmer's rights and reverts to them with Lathi and bullets. He alleged that behaviour of BJP towards farmers was undemocratic. He said the state government had acquired farmers lands illegally for trans Ganga city and little compensation was given to them. When farmers were asking for better compensation and employment, government attacked them with water cannons and lathi charge which is highly condemnable.

SP president said BJP should have fulfilled their promises and sort the issues peacefully. He said lands were acquired in SP regime with consent of farmers while BJP government wants to suppress their voice brutally. Earlier, Mr Yadav met with party leaders of Gondwana Ganatantra Party and assured them of every possible support. UNI