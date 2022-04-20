BJP Uttarakhand To Tell Voters About Specific Development In Their Village

With an eye on next years' Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the BJP has planned to inform the voters about the specific development works carried out in their villages in the last five years.An Uttarakhand BJP leader said that the central leaders have directed the state unit to prepare a list of village-specific lists of development works.BJP election in-charge for Uttarakhand, Pralhad Joshi, and two co-incharges, Lok Sabha MP Locket Chaterjee and national spokesperson R.P. Singh, are on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to review poll preparations.An Uttarakhand BJP leader said, "While interacting with the state leadership, the central leaders (election in-charge and co-incharge) have directed to focus on micro management of campaigns and outreach programmes with area specific details."They have directed to prepare documents for each village highlighting the details of the development works carried out in the last five years under the BJP government. The BJP workers will distribute these booklets among the voters to highlight the government initiatives and development works."Another party leader said that the election in-charge and co-incharge reviewed BJP's poll preparations for Uttarakhand.It is learnt that Joshi has asked all the elected representatives of the party and the senior leaders to spend time with the people and spread awareness about the policies of the Union and state governments. --IANS