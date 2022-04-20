BJP Ups Ante On Poor Up Law And Order, Slams SP Regime

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday upped the ante on law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and charged the Akhilesh Yadav government for "completely failing to protect its people".





Addressing a press conference here, BJP National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said crimes against women have gone through the roof during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime and in most cases no FIRs are registered by the police.





"In the past five years, over a thousand attacks have taken place on policemen, and criminals, land mafias, boot loggers and goons rule the roost," he said and promised a complete reversal of the situation if the BJP came to power in the state post assembly elections. Referring to the under-construction apartment building crash in Kanpur on Wednesday, which killed seven persons, Yadav said this is a proof how illegal practices are being promoted by the ruling party leaders and the officials concerned are forced to look the other way. In the last one year, more than 25,000 cases have been lodged under the Arms Act and 1,400 robberies and dacoities have taken place, the BJP leader said citing police statistics.





"Under the watch of the present Samajwadi Party government, senior police officials have been killed, mafias are having a free run and women are being victimised," Yadav added. Even journalists, he added, are not safe in the SP regime and exhorted the people to stand up against the government and ensure that the BJP came to power after the state assembly polls. Uttar Pradesh goes to polls spread over seven phases between February 11 and March 8. --IANS