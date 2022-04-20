BJP Toppled Karanataka Govt Using Power And Money: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party toppled the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka using power and money.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the BSP supremo said, "The way in which the BJP put the Constitutional limitations on the back burner in Karnataka and used power and money to topple the Opposition government there, will be recorded as a dark chapter in the history of democracy. This is highly condemnable."

Ms Mayawati expelled the party's lone MLA N Mahesh for remaining absent during the Trust Vote in Karnataka.

The former UP CM had, in a tweet on Tuesday night said, "In violation of the instructions of the party high command to vote in support of the Kumaraswamy government in Karanataka, BSP MLA N Mahesh remained absent in the Trust Vote today which is indiscipline. The party takes this matter very seriously and hence, Mr Mahesh is expelled from the party with immediate effect."

Earlier, the BSP honcho had tweeted on Sunday saying that the BSP legislator will give his vote in favour of the Kumaraswamy government, which was not followed by Mr Mahesh. UNI