BJP top leadership backs ''tough administrator'' Yogi

New Delhi: The Congress may be upset with the UP government after the Kanpur shootout in which 8 police personnel were killed, with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleging that the state government was indulging in "jugglery" of figures on crime, but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to have the backing of the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, as of now.

On Wednesday, top BJP sources said the Kanpur shootout should not be the single yardstick to judge the state government''s handling of law and order situation. "Yogi Adityanath has a long track record of being a tough administrator. This one case should not be a reason to cast doubt on his or his government''s intention," said a source.

The backing comes amid the Congress decision to carry sustained campaign in the state over the law and order.

Last week, eight cops were killed when a police panty went to Chaubeypur of Kanpur to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey. Dubey has been on the run since then. After the ambush, the Chief Minister had said perpetrators of crime would not be spared.

During the day, his closest aide Amar Dubey was gunned down.

Meanwhile, the senior BJP source also said the party''s new organizational team at the national level would be created "very soon". The delay was not due to any speculated cabinet reshuffle, but the ongoing pandemic, he said.

