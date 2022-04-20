BJP To Start 'Aar Noy Anyay' To Tackle TMC's 'Duare Sarkar'

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a bid to tackle the ruling Trinamool Congress' public outreach programme 'Duare Sarkar' (Government at the doorstep), the state BJP on Wednesday said that they will start 'Aar Noy Anyay' (No more mistake) public outreach programme from December 5 and would reach more than one crore families across the state highlighting the alleged corruption and tyrant rule of Mamata Banerjee government.



"It is difficult to gauge whether Duare Sarkar is a Trinamool Congress' party programme or state government's programme as the chief minister announced the programme in an administrative meeting. They have made videos of the developmental work they have done to mould the people. But the people of the state are not fools and are aware of the TMC. We will start Aar Noy Anyay from December 5 to inform about the true face of the ruling TMC government," said state BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh.

It can be recalled that last year before the parliamentary election, the saffron camp had also visited the grassroots showing the developmental works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government.

Addressing a press conference, Ghosh said that not just during cyclone Amphan but also during cyclone Laila in 2009, the Trinamool Congress had deprived the poor of the state and had utilized the central funds for their own benefit.

"The TMC government had ousted the Left Front in 2011. Central funds for cyclone Laila were given in 2010. Both the cyclone relief funds were utilized by the TMC government for their own benefit. The poor were deprived. BJP will appeal to Calcutta High Court to give a verdict of investigation even for cyclone Laila and with Amphan," said the Midnapore MP.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh during a public programme had said that the contribution of Non-Bengali's is more in development of Bengal than the Bengalis. Is it that the state started witnessing a new social trend? Unlike the intense political rivalries, which it is known for, this time an undercurrent of Bengali-non-Bengali divide is slowly appearing in the state.

The comment of the Midnapore MP made it to the headlines as all the other political parties claimed that the saffron camp doesn't believe in developing the state but divides people.

It is pertinent to mention that Ghosh had earlier taken a jibe at the chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee stating that she doesn't care for the people who pull rickshaw's and drive taxis but is overwhelmed with Shahrukh Khan.

"The poor those from other states have settled in Bengal in search of jobs are outsiders for the chief minister and for her Shahrukh Khan is an insider as he is the Ambassador of the state," Ghosh was heard saying earlier.

Asked about his comment on Wednesday, the Midnapore MP said that Birla, Neotia, are not Bengali's but their contribution towards the development of the state is immense. Meanwhile, Congress state President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "This is an insult for the people of Bengal. They do not understand what a Bengali or non Bengali means. People of Bengal have never distinguished between Bengalis and non Bengalis. They are trying to create a rift between people who speak Bengali and those who do not. They have created Hindu vs Muslim narrative now they are doing this. This is a degradation for Bengal." TMC secretary General Partha Chattopadhyay too said, "The comment of Ghosh clearly states that the BJP is not aware of the glorious past of the state. The BJP is always ready to divide the state and the people." Left Front spokesperson and senior Politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said, "On one side didi is trying hard to prove her Bengali identity while the BJP is trying to prove their non Bengali identity. None of them are speaking about the basic issues of Bengal. If such people come to lead the state the sorry condition of the people can be easily imagined."