BJP to retain power in K'taka with 130+ seats: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: In a message to his critics within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that he would work hard to ensure that the saffron party retains power in the southern state by winning more than 130 seats in the Assembly elections scheduled in 2023.





Yediyurappa's statement came at a time when three of his harshest critics -- BJP leaders A.H. Vishwanath, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar -- are often raking up the issue of a change in leadership in the state.





Yediyurappa met Governor Vajubhai R. Vala at the Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday, and claimed that his visit was 'personal and devoid of politics', as he paid a courtesy visit to enquire about Vala's health as he had undergone eye surgery recently.





After his visit, the Chief Minister told reporters that two years from now, the BJP will retain power in the state with 130+ seats.





"That's the challenge in front of me and I will start working on it from now. I assure the party workers that in the 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP will continue its victory march," he said, implying that he will not be replaced anytime soon.





Talking about the meeting with the Governor, the Chief Minister said, "We discussed various issues including development matters, and I told him about the works we are doing. He also gave some suggestions."





He added that he would resume his fortnightly visits to the districts from next week onwards, and will visit 10-12 districts in the coming days.





--IANS



