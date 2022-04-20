BJP to meet EC officials seeking removal of UP officials working for SP

Lucknow: A high-level delegation of the BJP would meet Election Commission officials here today to apprise them about the role of some officials of the Uttar Pradesh government whose participation in the Assembly elections could deter in holding free and fair polls.



The delegation, led by party national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, will meet the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at around 1230 hrs.

UP BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here that the delegation will give details of the officers, whose kith and kin are contesting the elections mostly from the ruling Samajwadi Party ticket and they still hold important posts which can influence the elections.

"Several UP officials are working as the cadre of the SP and they are freely supporting the ruling party candidates which would certainly influence the election," he alleged.

Earlier, UP BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya had repeatedly demanded removal of state DGP Javeed Ahmed but the EC had refused to oblige so far.

Mr Pathak said that the delegation would impress upon the EC that without removing these officials, the seven-phased elections in UP cannot be held free and fair.

