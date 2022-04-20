BJP To Launch LS Polls Campaigning From Saharanpur Today

Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the star campaigners of BJP, will launch the party campaign for Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh from here on Sunday after offering prayers at the Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple.

Saharanpur, the number one Lok Sabha constituency in the state, goes to polls with seven other constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh in the first phase of polling on April 11.

Besides Saharanpur, polling will be held on April 11 in Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida).

"Before start of the poll campaign, Yogi Adityanath and some senior party leaders will offer prayers at Maa Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur district. Yogi Adityanath always goes to this famous temple during his visit to Saharanpur," BJP state general secretary and in-charge of western UP, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, said here on Saturday.

Mr Pathak, who is camping in Saharanpur, told UNI that all preparation for the grand launching of the campaigning has been completed.

After his 'darshan' at Maa Shakumbhari Devi Temple, Yogi Adityanath will address his first election meeting at the nearby Naglamafi village which falls under Behat assembly segment, also the number one assembly constituency of the state.

"The CM will be staying in Saharanpur for around 90 minutes after reaching here at around 1200 hrs," he said. Couple of UP ministers of the region, along with senior party leaders, will be present in the first election meeting of the CM. Mr Pathak said after Saharanpur, the CM will leave for Mathura where he will address an election meeting in Vrindavan area. Along with Yogi Adityanath, other senior leaders and most of the star campaigners of the party will launch the electioneering in western parts of the state which is going to the polls in the first two phases on April 11 and 18. Meanwhile, the CM will again go to Mathura on Monday when he will join Hema Malini while she files her nomination papers from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. UNI