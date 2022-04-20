BJP To Launch Its LS Poll Preparation Today

Lucknow: On the backdrop of political activities gaining ground in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of Mahagathbandhan of the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its poll preparation on Wednesday when party's in-charge for Lok Sabha polls and Union minister JP Nadda along with three of his deputies will hold a meeting with state leadership.

Mr Nadda was announced the in-charge of the elections of UP on January 2 last and Wednesday will be his first visit to the state along with his three deputies-- Gordhan Zadafia, Narottom Mishra and Dushyant Gautam. State BJP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava on Tuesday confirmed that Mr Nadda and his three deputies would hold a meeting with the state leadership at the state party headquarters from 1100 hours on Wednesday.

"The meeting would be a formal one, when the poll in-charge will discuss with the state leadership led by state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, general secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal and others about the preparation for the polls," Mr Srivastava said. However, reports said that the meeting would pave way for the early selection of party candidates and the seats to be left for the alliance partners-- Apna Dal and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Earlier another report said that a survey of the party has suggested that 57 sitting candidates out of the 68 could be denied ticket this time, as they have no chance to retain their seats. UNI