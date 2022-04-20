BJP to launch door-to-door campaign to wrest power in Kanyakumari

Chennai: The BJP is planning to launch a door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari as it seeks to wrest power in the LS seat in the April 6 bypolls.

The decision comes after a high-level meeting of the BJP-office bearers and core panel members here on Friday night.

The party's machinery is trying to field Pon Radhakrishnan as the person behind the Colachel port and the new Transshipment hub at Kanyakumari and that he as a Shipping Minister was behind the development of these projects in the temple town.

Radhakrishnan while speaking to IANS, said: "The BJP is putting up a spirited fight and we will wrest the seat. We have executed several development schemes in the constituency and to take this forward my win is indispensable."

The RSS and the other Sangh parivar outfits have been assigned the task to conduct door-to-door campaign in the constituency even as the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on March 7 campaigned at 11 houses at Sucheendram during his visit to Kanyakumari.

The high profile road show conducted by Shah was also a huge success, according to a study conducted by the party.

Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Political observer and leader of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Tamil Nadu, told IANS, "Pon Radhakrishnan is a popular name in the Kanyakumari constituency and has carried out a lot of developmental works. The BJP's grass root level work along with a slew of announcements to develop the constituency will do the trick. More than that the son of H. Vasanthkumar is not an experienced person, unlike his father and this is also advantageous to Pon Radhakrishnan."

BJP is leaving no stone unturned in the high profile constituency and Prime minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and a galaxy of party national leaders will participate in the public programmes to be conducted in the days to come.

With BJP all out to wrest the seat from the Congress, the party wants all the cadres to be alert and active in the constituency .

BJP state president L. Murugan while speaking to IANS said, "The party workers are in a buoyant mood and there is no stopping them. BJP will win the seat this time and we have chalked out a strategy and plan and is moving in that line."

—IANS