BJP To Launch 2019 LS Campaign In Amethi On Oct 10

Amethi: The BJP will kick-start its campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Amethi by holding a mega programme here on October 10 to be attended by BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey are also likely to participate in the function. The BJP leaders and ministers will lay the foundation stone for several projects, some of which were promised by Ms Irani when she contested against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 elections. The visit is part of Mr Shah's strategy to focus on Lok Sabha constituencies which the BJP could not pocket in 2014. Mr Shah's choice of Amethi is a clear indication of BJP's aggressive intent to corner Congress in its stronghold. Among the projects, the leaders will inaugurate is the construction of a bandh at Pipri village. The villagers had threatened to boycott the 2014 Lok Sabha election in protest against their village getting frequently by Gomti waters. Ms Irani had visited the village and promised to get a bandh constructed once Narendra Modi government was in power. Although not much moved in the three years since the Modi government came to power, the BJP president along with the CM and other leaders, will finally lay the foundation stone of the bandh on the day. In 2014, Ms Irani had led a spirited campaign against the Congress vice-president in Amethi, managing to reduce Mr Gandhi's victory margin from around 3.70 lakh in 2009 to 1.07 lakh and boost the sagging morale of party workers there. A Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Ms Irani, had continued to visit Amethi after losing the poll, which political observers believe is an indication that she would again be fielded from the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Among other projects scheduled to be inaugurated, are an FM station, the land for which was given by state government on lease, three ITIs at Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Tiloi, two Krishi Vigyan Kendras and a Sainik school. The visit also aims to send out a political message that the current regime believes in all-round development of the state and wouldn't mete out step-motherly treatment to constituencies which the BJP failed to win. The leaders would also target Gandhi for his 'failure' in ensuring the development of Amethi. BJP leaders have decided to turn the presence of Shah, Mr Yogi and Ms Irani into a grand show here on October 10. Party was targeting to pull a crowd of around 2.5 lakh people for the rally. Also accompanying the three leaders would be the two deputy CMs, Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey. There are reports that Union minister Nitin Gadkari may also join Mr Shah but the Amethi unit hasn't received any confirmation of that yet. Meanwhile, a report from Rae Bareli said that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was meeting the party leaders of his mother's constituency at Bhue Mau guest house sine 1000 hrs. Mr Gandhi is slated to leave for Delhi en route Lucknow at around 1200 hrs. UNI



