BJP To Identify Beneficiaries Of Govt Schemes

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party will soon start a campaign to identify beneficiaries of the government schemes who will act as the `brand managers' of the government and the party at the village level.

A senior BJP leader said here on Friday that the party leadership has given a task to the leaders to identify the beneficiaries of the government schemes and use them as the brand managers of the party. "There are over five crore beneficiaries in schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana both in the rural and urban areas, Saubhagya yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and the sundry schemes like beneficiaries of meritorious scholarships and even the community marriage schemes. The party needs to tap them," the senior leader said.

He clarified that this project will start after the membership drive that was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6 in Varanasi.

This scheme could be seen as the beginning for the preparation of assembly elections in 2022. The agenda of the party is very clear that beneficiaries would be made to feel proud. They will be party to all celebrations like Holi, Diwali and days of national importance like Independence Day and Republic Day. During Diwali earthen diyas will be lighted at the door steps of the beneficiaries and during national festivals these beneficiaries will be given important positions during the function. Another aspect of BJP campaign would be to identify the probable beneficiaries who despite matching all the requirements are not able to get benefits of any government schemes. These families would be linked to BJP's `Jan Samadhan Yojana' where they would be ensured benefit from government schemes.

The target for BJP is that poor people should get benefits. It should not be limited to only a handful of people. All should enjoy benefit of government's schemes, the leader said. UNI