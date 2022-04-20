BJP to embark on 'Thanksgiving Yatra' in Bihar from Dec 3

Patna: Emerging as the single largest party in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a 'Dhanyavad Sammelan (Thanksgiving Yatra) across Bihar from December 3, to express its gratitude to the people of Bihar.

The saffron party is not willing to let the momentum slow down and further strengthen the connect with the people on the ground.

The party will take out this yatra in all regions across Bihar. BJP MLAs will take out the 'Dhanyavad Yatra' from December 3 to December 25.

BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal said,"The party will express its gratitude to the people of Bihar by taking out this yatra for the emphatic win in the recent Assembly elections. During this time we will visit all the 243 assembly constituencies which went to the polls."

A BJP leader said the party MLAs have been instructed to reach out to the people and thank them for electing the party once again. In the assembly seats where the party lost, the candidates and party leaders have been asked to remain in touch with the people. BJP officials have been asked to visit all panchayats. All the party candidates who won or lost have been instructed to work for solving the people's genuine concerns.

The BJP believes that it has electorally performed much better than before and this momentum needs to be carried forward. This is why keeping in touch with the public is important.

In the recent Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP, which is part of the NDA, had emerged as the single largest party among its allies -- Janata Dal United JD(U), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- winning 74 seats. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leading the Grand Alliance turned out to be the single largest party bagging 75 seats.

The BJP is also reviewing the reason for its defeat in traditional bastions in the state which it failed to capitalise on electorally.

—IANS