BJP To Attract New Members In Booths Won By Party In LS Polls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP has prepared itself in a big way to launch the membership drive from July 6 to add at least 20 per cent new members in their total strength of 1.13 crore verified members in the state so far.

The focus will be in the 1.30 lakh booths which was won by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the membership drive from Varanasi on Saturday in the presence of BJP working president J P Nadda, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP president and Union minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey and several other senior party leaders.

On the eve of the membership drive, BJP working president J P Nadda will be reviewing the preparation of the membership drive in the state capital on Friday evening. He will hold meeting with the state office bearers and other leaders to discuss over the membership drive, ministry expansion and new BJP president in UP, besides candidates names for the assembly bypolls in 12 seats later this year.

The party has made preparation for launching the mega membership drive in all the district headquarters with holding a brief functions where party leaders have been deputed to kick off the campaign.

The BJP membership drive gains importance in UP as it will lead to the organisational polls which will complete by November next. The membership drive which will start from July 6 will end on August 11 and thereafter from August 12 to 31 meetings of the active members would be held at the district level. Thereafter, the organisational polls will commence from block to state level. UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who will be present in Ghaziabad for the membership drive, told UNI here on Friday that the though the party has fixed to enroll 20 per cent more of the present 1.13 lakh verified members in the state but the membership drive can go up to the extent of making five million new members. " We are targeting the 1.30 lakh booths out of the 1.69 lakh booths in the state where BJP got highest votes in this Lok Sabha polls. In these booths, the party active members will enroll large number of new members who had voted in favour of the BJP in these elections," he said.

Mr Pathak said the party will also target the poor and all communities of the society in the membership drive for making BJP a party of all.

" After the membership drive, the party will go for the organisational polls which has to be completed by November which will also elect the state president," he added.

The BJP membership drive in UP will cover all over 1.69 Lakh polling booths in the state and party has formulated three pronged strategy for ensuring the success of the membership drive.

From July 1 to July 5 meetings of the organisational leaders were held in each district to plan the drive in a smooth manner.

The new members will be enrolled via the missed call and later physical verification of each call will be conducted. BJP has made a four-member core team for every 12 Assembly segment where by-elections are to be held. The MPs, ministers and legislators in these segments will be given the responsibility of ensuring the party's victory.

BJP Vice President J P S Rathore, who is in-charge of the party's membership drive in the state, said the BJP would now focus on bringing Jatavs and Yadavs into its fold. The party had lost seats in western UP mainly because the Jatavs did not support it even though other Dalit sub-castes did.

Party leaders have been asked to stop the movement of Yadav votes towards Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL). The BJP feels that Yadavs and Jatavs did not accept the SP-BSP alliance with 'open hearts' and the BJP can use this disappointment to make inroads in the two vote banks.

"If the alliance had percolated down to the grassroots level, the results of Uttar Pradesh would have been different," said a party leader.

The party strategists feel that, if the BJP succeeds in making inroads into the Jatav and Yadav vote banks, it will have no problems in winning all 12 Assembly seats in the upcoming by-elections. UNI