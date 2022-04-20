BJP Threatening Officials, Voters To Win Assembly Bypolls: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to win the assembly by-elections through deceit and by threatening the officials and the voters of dire consequences.

"The report coming from ground is very alarming. The officers are working under duress because they are being intimidated by the ruling BJP leaders. They have been asked to favour ruling party candidate. Despite that situation is very bad for the BJP," Mr Yadav said in a written statement issued here.

"In this scenario the onus is on the election commission to ensure free and fair elections in the state. The Commissioner should ensure that officers work with freedom," Yadav said. The Samajwadi party president alleged that gram pradhans and block pramukhs were being threatened with dire consequences if they do not support BJP candidates in the by-elections.

He claimed that in this election, people are talking about development work being done by the Samajwadi Party. "The BJP has failed to impress people with its work because people know that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has only inaugurated previous government's schemes," Mr Yadav claimed. He said that BJP leadership knows that anger was brewing against them. "The law and order situation in the state was going from bad to worse. Prices of the essential commodities have sky-rocketed. Poor are being killed in fake encounter while the farmers are being deprived of remunerative prices of their produce," he alleged. Mr Yadav will go to Rampur on October 19 and address an election rally in favour of Tanjim Fatima, wife of Md Azam Khan. The by-elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will taken up on October 24. UNI