BJP Taking No Chance In RS Polls Of UP

Lucknow: After the debacle in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls, the ruling BJP is taking no chances for the crucial Rajya Sabha polls, slated for March 23, when their ninth candidate is pitted against an Opposition-supported BSP candidate.

BJP, which is trying to set its own house in order after rebellion by its alliance partner Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has called for a meeting of the party legislators, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 21.

Though there is a possibility of defecting and cross-voting in all political parties, hence the SP, BSP and Congress are keeping their members under scanner.

There are 11 candidates in the fray for 10 seats of the Rajya Sabha, out of which nine are from BJP and one each from SP and BSP.

BJP has also summoned SBSP chief and state Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar to New Delhi on Tuesday, where party president Amit Shah will talk to him. The SBSP has four members in the UP Assembly, who are crucial for getting the ninth BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha polls elected to the Upper House.

During the first anniversary function of the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday, the SBSP members had boycotted it, besides criticising the government for failing to deliver.

State BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak on Tuesday expressed confidence that there was no question on the win of the ninth candidate of the party. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called a meeting of all party legislators on Wednesday late afternoon, to chalk out a strategy," he said.

During the meeting, the legislators would be allotted the candidate for whom they are supposed to vote and even a mock drill of voting would be held, so that there is no confusion on the polling day.

Though both the BJP and SP-BSP leaders were tight lipped over their strategy, BJP was making all out efforts to take the elections of the 10th candidate to the second preferential votes, which will make their candidate sail easily to the winning line.

The polling would be held between 0900 hrs to 1400 hrs on March 23 at Tilak Hall in the Assembly premises, while counting of votes would be done from 1700 hrs on the same day and results would be declared thereafter.

The SP, which is on cloud nine over bypoll results, winning both the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, is worried now, as pressure would be on Akhilesh to ensure victory for the BSP candidate.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav has asked the party legislators to unite, ensuring victory for the BSP candidate.

''They have supported us and we won the LS bypolls with their help. Now, it is our duty to support the BSP candidate and make him successful,'' the SP chief told party workers in a meeting recently.

BJP had fielded eight candidates officially, including Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, but on the last day, a businessman Anil Agarwal of Ghaziabad filed nomination as an independent supported by BJP, thus forcing elections.

The other BJP candidates in the fray include Ashok Vajpayee, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Dr Anil Jain, GVL Narsimha Rao and Harnath Singh Yadav.

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachhan (SP) and BSP candidate B R Ambedkar are the two other candidates in the fray.

As per the calculation, BJP can win eight seats comfortably with 324 votes, which include its alliance partners too of the total 10 at stake, while SP can win one and a joint Opposition can win the tenth seat.

However, the fate of the BSP candidate hangs in balance, after BJP fielded one more candidate.

A candidate will require 37 votes for winning in the first round of counting in the polls. BJP and its alliance partners will have a spare 28 votes after win of eight candidates and they just need another nine votes, while BSP should have support from SP, who have 10 votes and seven of the Congress, besides BSP too have 19 votes.

But in SP too, Nitin Agarwal and a couple of others, including Shivpal Singh Yadav, can go against the whip. The role of the four Independents, besides the second preferential votes, would be key for the victory of the 10th candidate in the poll.

In the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls too, BJP supported an Independent Priti Mahapatra, but she lost. Congress leader Kapil Sibal won the elections in the second preferential votes. UNI