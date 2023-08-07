BJP takes swipe at AAP, says passage of Delhi services bill will end 'heinous misuse of power'

New Delhi: On Monday, the BJP praised the passing of the Delhi services bill in Parliament, saying it will put an end to the "anarchist aadmi party's heinous misuse of power" to frighten government officials for "corrupt objectives."

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha voted 131 in support to 102 against a contentious bill that would grant the Central government control over officials in the Delhi administration.

Amit Shah, the minister of home affairs, has defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by claiming it will help ensure efficient and honest administration of the nation's capital.

"The passing of the Delhi Service Bill by the Rajya Sabha brings an end to the Anarchist Aadmi Party's heinous misuse of power to intimidate government servants for their own corrupt objectives," tweeted BJP's in-charge for Delhi, Baijayant Jay Panda.

On Twitter, he questioned, "Remember the heckling and physical assault of a chief secretary?"

How about the blatant spirits fraud that landed two ministers behind bars? Complete," he emphasised.—Inputs from Agencies