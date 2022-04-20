BJP Stand On SC/ST Act Proved Fatal For Party In Polls: Surendra Singh

Ballia: Enraged at the depressing display of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections of five states, MLA Surendra Singh of the Bairia Vidhan Sabha area of this district said the poll results were indicative of the wrong decision of amendments in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Mr Singh on Tuesday told the media that the party cannot march the road to victory by insulting the upper classes, adding that the decision of bringing amendments in the SC/ST Acts proved to be fatal for the party. Cautioning the party, he said that the people of the country had given the party a partial lesson, adding that if the BJP does not introspect on its stand on the SC/ST Act, it will have to incur losses in the spring general elections.

Highlighting the role of the upper classes, he said that they were the conventional voters of the party. He said that the party cannot make gains if it fails to strike a tune with this voter base. UNI