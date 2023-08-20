BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his China incursion remark

New Delhi: BJP on Sunday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he claimed that that China has taken away peoples land in Ladakh.



What can we expect from you? During Jawaharlal Nehru’s time, how much land China captured (of India) before and after the 1962 war, do you remember Rahul Gandhi ji? He sets the agenda before he visits,BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference.



Referring to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, Prasad said: Rahul Gandhi, it was the official line of your government that on India-China border from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh not to make roads, bridges because China will get irritated. Your Defence Minister A.K Antony inside the Parliament said that we don’t want to irritate China by erecting infrastructure. So, this is your past.What you did in Rafale? The world had seen. You have said absolutely wrong about Ladakh. The (Narendra) Modi government is committed for the development of Ladakh and is doing a lot,he said.



We know that people of tukde tukde gang walk along with you. I appeal to you not to lower the country’s morale,he said.



Earlier Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh said: Over here, the concern is the land which has been taken away by China and people are affected. People are saying Chinese forces have entered (into Indian territory).Prime Minister said that not an inch of land has been lost, but that is not true in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi said. —IASNS