BJP slams Gehlot govt over vaccine wastage, poor law and order

Jaipur: Amit Malviya, the national in-charge of BJP's IT cell, tweeted, "Ashok Gehlot has failed Rajasthan. Murders in broad daylight - rape in ambulance - attack on a MP - vaccine wastage - low testing, high positivity and now thousands step out for funeral of Haji Rafat Ahmad, a cleric, in Jaipur. Lockdown? Sonia and Rahul Gandhi must explain."

The BJP is continuously attacking the Gehlot government in the desert state after reports of vaccine wastage surfaced from some districts.

The saffron party also took the opportunity to attack Gehlot for the law and order situation in the state, citing the recent attack on its MP Ranjeeta Koli and the murder of a doctor couple in board daylight in Bharatpur.

"Rajasthan is among the leading states where Covid vaccines are being wasted in lakhs. After the Rajasthan minister debunked reports of wastage, more vials were found in dustbins. Is wasting vaccines a strategy across Congress governments to derail the inoculation drive? Politics over life?" Malviya said in another tweet.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia had earlier claimed that the many districts of the state have reported wastage of vaccine doses, of which around 40 per cent wastage was reported from Churu district, followed by Hanumangarh, Bharatpur and Kota, among others.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had asked Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma to optimise vaccine utilisation and reduce avoidable wastage.

—IANS



