BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav For Questioning Yogi Govt On Law And Order

Lucknow: BJP on Saturday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav for criticising the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue of law and order.

BJP said SP chief is clueless about the state and law and order, alleging that during his tenure as chief minister, criminals had a free run in the state.

The BJP spokesman Dr Chandramohan said the electorate of UP during the recent Lok Sabha elections have endorsed the good governance and efficient law and order by giving a big mandate to the BJP.

He said tough action for enforcing the rule of law and drive against criminals has unnerved the Samajwadi party president.

Chandramohan said in a statement on Saturday that during the last two years of the Yogi Adityanath government there has been a sharp drop in crime in the state which is between 20 to 35 percent. He said over 81 criminals were eliminated in police encounters and over Rs 200 crore were seized by the police in action under national security act.

Chandramohan mentioned that law and order was the only crucial element during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav which was conspicuous by its absence. He said the criminal mindset of Akhilesh Yadav is evident from the fact that his party had won the 2012 UP assembly election by dubbing the Mayawati rule as Goondaraj and later his party joined hands with the same party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He said after the Lok Sabha elections Bahujan Samaj party not only snapped the alliance with the Samajwadi party she also levelled serious charges against Akhilesh Yadav and also on his political acumen and abilities to lead the party.

The BJP leader charged that instead of making introspection on series of electoral reverses suffered by his party in last five years, Akhilesh Yadav is levelling baseless charges against the Yogi Adityanath government.

''SP president is ignorant of the ground realities in Uttar Pradesh. During the election campaign for the Lok Sabha election, he was promising to the electorate that the SP-BSP will give a new prime minister and Narendra Modi will not get the opportunity of second term'', said Dr Chandramohan adding ''the electorate of UP have vivid memories of the 'Goondaraj' that prevailed in the state during the regime of Akhilesh Yadav''.

The BJP leader said Samajwadi party by joining the hands with the Bahujan Samaj party revived the misrule of both the parties in UP and the parties were shown the door by the electorate.

He said that Chief minister himself is conducting the review of the law and order and tainted police personnel's are being forcibly retired and this has created an environment of safety and security.

The series of measures taken by the chief minister has led to an image makeover of Uttar Pradesh not only within the country but at the global level, he said. UNI