BJP Should Read Tagore's Book To Understand Nationalism: Akhilesh

Lucknow: In the wake of furore over the Ramjas scuffle and the consequent Gurmehar Kaur row, triggering a debate on 'Nationalism', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to read Rabindranath Tagore's book on the same.

"BJP leaders should study Rabindranath Tagore's book on nationalism. They might get to know what nationalism is. How many martyrs' homes have they visited? How many of them have got help from the BJP? They are only bothered about garnering votes. They are deceiving people in the name of nationalism; they are pitting one person against another," Yadav said in an interview.

Reacting to the recent juice remark, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrongly quoted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said, "The fact that we have done so much work shows that the opposition is scrambling to find different and needless issues. The Prime Minister, it seems, has quoted a wrong report."

Downplaying the BJP's barb at the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Akhilesh said, "This is not an alliance between Lucknow and Delhi. This is an alliance of young leaders which will benefit Uttar Pradesh."

When asked as to whom the Samajwadi Party considers its close competitor in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav said, "Since the Samajwadi Party is ahead of everyone, we are not bothered as to who is behind us. I have tried to highlight the achievements of our government and have always talked about development works undertaken by our government."

The Chief Minister hoped the Samajwadi Party would again emerge victorious on March 11 and would form the government in the state.

"People have always wanted Uttar Pradesh to achieve progress and develop fast and believed that the Samajwadi Party government has worked for Uttar Pradesh. They were benefitted by our government's welfare policies. We made arrangements for ambulances, built better roads, have provided electricity. These have been well received by the people. They want our party to work more and on March 11, you will see that the SP-Congress alliance will form the government," he said.