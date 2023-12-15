BJP shares video of UBT Sena's Sudhakar Badgujar partying with Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Salim Kutta

Nitesh Rane Unveils Allegations: Claims Shiv Sena Leader's Ties to Dawood Aide. Demands Investigation into 1993 Blast Accomplice's Photos at Parole Party.

New Delhi [India]: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane during the legislative session on Friday made serious allegations against Uddhav Thackeray group office-bearer Sudhakar Badgujar in Nashik by showing some photos with Salim Kutta, the close aide of the 1993 bomb blast accused Dawood Ibrahim.

"Salim Kutta the close aide of the 1993 bomb blast accused Dawood Ibrahim during his parole organised a party and leaders of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena were reportedly present. I have the videos of the party...It all should be investigated," Rane said.

Rane showed the photos of Badgujar with Salim Kutta and demanded action against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

"If political leaders associate themselves with terrorists, our state and country will not be safe."

Salim was found guilty of taking part in the plot that resulted in the 1993 serial blasts and of distributing explosives and ammunition.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai (then Bombay) was rocked by a series of bomb blasts which killed 257 persons, injured more than 700 persons and destroyed property worth approximately Rs 27 crore. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the request of the state government.

A number of accused persons were convicted in the case including Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem on June 16, 2017. Wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim allegedly planned the attacks.

—ANI