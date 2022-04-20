BJP Settled Its Black Money Before Demonetization, Will Lead To Its Exile From UP: Mayawati

New Delhi: Claiming that the Modi government has taken the demonetization decision in a hurry with "100%" political interests of BJP in mind, BSP chief Mayawati said on Saturday it has caused difficulties to 90% of the common people. She also asked how a decision which has caused problems to 90% of the people could be in interest of the nation. "Now to prove that his wrong decision is correct, the Prime Minister is getting emotional and shedding tears. What is this if not blackmail," she said.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Mayawati said since her party is the main challenge to BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, its leaders were making baseless statements against BSP. "There is no doubt that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in a hurry and without proper preparation demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. This immature decision has been taken 100% because of their political interests which has caused havoc across the country," she said.

She also said that while BJP managed to settle its "do number ka paisa" (black money) in the past ten months when the demonetization move was conceived, the decision was "so ill conceived, half baked and immature that it will lead the party to a permanent political exile in Uttar Pradesh in the coming assembly polls."

Mayawati claimed the situation was like an "economic emergency which is condemnable". She said that since BJP government at the Centre could not fulfil even one fourth of its poll promises in its two and a half years in office and to divert people's attention, the demonetization decision was taken adding that the move will "boomerang".

She added that Modi says that he "left his family for the country which is a good thing". "But you cannot play with the interests of people," she said as she accused the Centre of being "dictatorial" in its approach. The BSP leader also said that nearly 100 people had died and the Centre has not extended any economic support to them.

She also accused the government of being dictatorial in its approach. "How can a decision which has caused difficulties to 90% of the people be in public interest," she asked, adding people have been forced to stand in queues to get their own money.

The former chief minister claimed that in UP the Congress is surviving on "oxygen support" while SP is an old friend of the BJP and not even openly opposing its policies. She claimed her party is the major threat to the BJP because of which its leaders are making baseless charges against it.

Terming a BJP rally in Agra as a "flop", Mayawati said that even the Prime Minister had attacked BSP claiming that after demonetization those who paid notes will not become MLAs. She said the BJP may not be aware that her party deposits the contributions made by its workers and leaders in banks and not in coffers like some other parties.

Hitting back, BJP claimed it seems all the money Mayawati had collected by "selling" party tickets in elections have gone waste with demonetization and that the move has hit at the roots of politicians-bureaucrats nexus in "looting" public money. It also rejected as "baseless" her allegation that the demonetization decision was taken keeping its political interests in mind, saying she was staring at a "massive loss" in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and levelling unfounded charges in desperation.

"The Prime Minister's decision was not against some people or party but against black money, corruption and those involved in fake currency, drugs and terror funding. It may be possible that some political parties have been affected as well. Modi is targeting black money but leaders like Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav (UP Chief Minister) are targeting him. People rejected her in 2012 and then in 2014 polls. BSP was a movement during Kanshi Ram's time but is busy collecting money under her. It seem all the money she had collected by selling poll tickets have gone waste with demonetization," BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

BJP also said the government's decision has hit at the roots of nexus of politicians and bureaucrats who "looted" the public money and ensured that even basic facilities like drinking water and electricity were not available in villages for 70 years. To Mayawati's charge that there was tacit understanding between BJP and SP, he said it was in fact SP and BSP which had joined hands against BJP. Had it been not so, then the accused in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam, which allegedly happened under the BSP rule, would have been punished, he said.