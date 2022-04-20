BJP Sets Up Panel To Look Into Spat Between MLAs

Haridwar/Dehradun: Taking a serious note of the ongoing public spat between its two MLAs from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, the BJP on Friday set up a committee to look into the issue.

Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt constituted a three-member committee to probe the continuing war of words between Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Jhabreda legislator Desraj Karnawal, state party media head Devendra Bhasin said. The panel has been asked to submit its report to the party at the earliest so as to take further action in the matter, he said.

Bhasin said the committee will be headed by party general secretary and MLA Khajan Das and senior party leaders Vishwas Dabur and Kuldeep Kumar will be its members. The two MLAs have been casting aspersions on each other in public for over a fortnight prompting Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to intervene last week.

The duo was summoned by the chief minister to his residence last week and made it up with each other on Rawat's advice but the truce proved temporary as the legislators resumed their fight only a few days later.

The trouble began after Karnawal cast doubts on Champion's educational qualifications and his sports credentials.

Champion hit back by challenging Karnawal to a wrestling bout at a stadium in Roorkee.

However, Karnawal did not show up for the bout saying it was the era of guns and only someone who had lost his head could think of resolving a problem through a wrestling bout.