BJP serves show-cause notice to Gorakhpur MLA

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP has served a show-cause notice to Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, a four term MLA from the Gorakhpur seat, for anti-party activities on the social media platforms.

The notice was served by state BJP vice-president J. P. S. Rathore on the directions of state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Agarwal had taken to social media to raise the issue of a road which he claimed was causing flooding in some of the residential colonies in his constituency.

An audio clip in which he is conversing with a party leader and is heard taking barbs at the 'Thakur Sarkar' has also gone viral on social media.

The senior MLA, who was ushered into politics by the then MP Yogi Adityanath, has apparently fallen out of favour of the Chief Minister.

J. P. S. Rathore told reporters, "Dr. Agarwal's act comes under the category of indiscipline and going against party lines."

The MLA has been given a week's time to respond to the notice.

He was the fourth MLA to have received a show-cause notice from the saffron party in the past few months.

Earlier, two Hardoi MLAs -- Suresh Tiwari and Shyam Prakash -- had been served notices by the BJP.

While Tiwari was accused of instigating people not to buy vegetables from Muslims. Shyam Prakash had levelled corruption charges against Hardoi health authorities in the purchase of medical equipment.

Sitapur MLA Rakesh Rathore was also slapped with a show-cause notice after an audio went viral on social media platforms in which he was apparently mocking at the steps being taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak by the government.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur MP and actor Ravi Krishna has asked Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal to resign if he was upset at being a Legislator.

Referring to a tweet by Agarwal in which he said he was angry with himself for being a Legislator because he could not tolerate the control of corrupt bureaucrats on honest Legislators.

"If you are so troubled with the ideology and policies of the party, you should quit," the MP said.

He also accused the MLA of trying to obstruct development work in Gorakhpur.

—IANS